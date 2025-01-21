Comedian Luenell Blasts Dave Chappelle's Pleas for Trump Compassion

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian Luenell is keeping it real about Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' monologue, where he called for compassion as America embarks on a new chapter with President Trump in charge.

Luenell didn’t hold back when speaking to TMZ at LAX ... saying while she understands Chappelle’s plea for compassion for Trump’s administration, it’s useless 'cause compassion isn’t something they’ve ever shown.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out the clip, 'cause Luenell dives deeper into why she's not feeling any optimism for Trump's presidency, and calling it straight-up insulting that his inauguration fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

As for how she thinks MLK would feel about Trump’s second term if he were still around today? Let’s just say Luenell’s got some strong thoughts on that one.

Play video content