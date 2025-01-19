Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dave Chappelle Tackles Diddy Freak-Off Parties & Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

dave chappelle fires shots at diddy ... Wishes Trump Good Luck in Office

Dave Chappelle returned to host "Saturday Night Live" this week, delivering a monologue tackling everything from Diddy’s legal troubles to his message to President-elect Donald Trump.

The comedian pulled no punches on the show this week first addressing the ongoing legal drama surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. Chappelle noted he's never seen anything quite like what Diddy is currently going through saying, "I’ve been in a lot of trouble in my day, but this guy Puffy --  buddy, this guy is in an enormous amount of trouble. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this."

Inside The Diddy White Parties
Launch Gallery
Inside The Wild White Parties Launch Gallery
Getty/Alamy

Chappelle’s poked fun at himself, recalling how friends of his have questioned his absence from Diddy’s infamous "freak-off" parties with Chapelle saying, "I thought about it for a minute and I said, oh my God -- I’m ugly. That was a tough way to find out. Can you imagine reading the newspaper and finding out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me?"

donald trump presidential portrait sub swipe

At the end of his 17 minute monologue, the comedian shifted gears to address Donald Trump. He urged the President-elect to rise above pettiness, saying, "The presidency is no place for petty people. Whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you."

120716_dave_chappelle_kal DECEMBER 2016
JUST LIKE TRUMP ...
TMZ.com

He ended on a hopeful note, calling for empathy and humanity saying, "Do better next time. Please, all of us: Do better next time. Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine."

related articles