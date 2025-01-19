Dave Chappelle Tackles Diddy Freak-Off Parties & Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Dave Chappelle returned to host "Saturday Night Live" this week, delivering a monologue tackling everything from Diddy’s legal troubles to his message to President-elect Donald Trump.

The comedian pulled no punches on the show this week first addressing the ongoing legal drama surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. Chappelle noted he's never seen anything quite like what Diddy is currently going through saying, "I’ve been in a lot of trouble in my day, but this guy Puffy -- buddy, this guy is in an enormous amount of trouble. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this."

Chappelle’s poked fun at himself, recalling how friends of his have questioned his absence from Diddy’s infamous "freak-off" parties with Chapelle saying, "I thought about it for a minute and I said, oh my God -- I’m ugly. That was a tough way to find out. Can you imagine reading the newspaper and finding out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me?"

At the end of his 17 minute monologue, the comedian shifted gears to address Donald Trump. He urged the President-elect to rise above pettiness, saying, "The presidency is no place for petty people. Whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you."

