Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Brentwood Mansion Survives L.A. Wildfires, Barely

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines might be just one little wind shift away from their home going up in flames, based on this aerial view of their 'hood after the Palisades Fire.

Check it out ... their Brentwood mansion is still standing with a massive line of red fire retardant right near the property showing just how close it came to the danger. Kennedy's house is at the end of the street, and it appears the neighboring homes are all safe too.

High winds are still threatening the ritzy neighborhood so he's probably relieved about the extra protection from the fire retardant. Although the Palisades Fire has burned over 23,000 acres, firefighters are nearing 70% containment.

This is the same home that made headlines back in 2023 when an intruder jumped the security fence attempting to gain entrance to the house, but was unsuccessful.

RFK and his family were granted a 5-year restraining order against the creep.