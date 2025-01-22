Jennifer Garner Appears Emotional Visiting Ruins of Burned Down Church

Jennifer Garner's feeling the loss of her church intensely ... looking totally devastated after seeing the burned husk of her place of worship.

The actress stopped by the Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades -- her regular house of worship -- and appeared overcome by emotion while looking at the burned walls, with one side of the building collapsed in on itself.

Play video content X17online.com

No tears from Jenn here ... but, she's obviously upset -- and, the loss of her church, founded in 1922, seems to be weighing heavily on her.

Play video content MSNBC

Garner's been through an emotional gauntlet recently ... admitting in the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire that she was suffering from survivor's guilt after her house survived the blaze, while many others' homes didn't.

Jennifer actually admitted she lost a friend in the fire ... someone who simply wasn't able to escape the blaze in time.

JG's been working to get the community back on its feet since the fire burned down more than 23K acres on the Westside of L.A. ... helping to feed evacuees and firefighters at one of the World Central Kitchen's pop-up spots.