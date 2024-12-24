Jennifer Lopez, Family Go Last-Minute Christmas Shopping in Aspen

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying a snowy Christmas this year ... bundling up while hanging around Aspen, Colorado with one of her kids and the rest of her family.

The singer-songwriter walked through Aspen with her fam Tuesday ... throwing on a warm-looking brown coat with ripped jeans and a pair of brown flats.

She walked alongside Emme, her 16-year-old, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony -- throwing an arm around Emme's shoulders and chatting a they made their way down the street.

No sign of Emme's twin Max ... but, a whole lot of extended family and friends came out for the day.

The group, including Lopez's longtime manager Benny Medina and producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, did some shopping ... hitting several stores including Gucci as a crew -- with J Lo seemingly at the center of the group outing.

Of course, this is the first Christmas for J Lo since she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August ... though according to reports the two still exchanged gifts this holiday season.

The two have even attended the same events amicably this month ... showing up to their kids' school play alongside Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- though it's unclear if the two ended up chatting at the performance.