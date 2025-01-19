Spencer Pratt Reveals TikTok Earnings After House Burned in Palisades Fire

Spencer Pratt is getting a lot of help from fans after the house he shares with Heidi Montag burned to the ground ... and, he revealed just how much monetary help in a new interview.

The reality television star sat down for a chat with Variety Saturday, and he talked about the generosity of his fans ... saying he's gotten $20K on TikTok Live -- where fans can donate directly to him -- over the past week.

Play video content

As you know ... Spencer reached out to fans for money after his house burned down -- encouraging them to go stream Montag's music -- though he told Variety he now knows streaming isn't super lucrative, and most artists make money on touring and merchandise.

However, SP says all the exposure is really good for future opportunities ... so, the streaming may help Heidi land another gig -- and, he says they're both hopeful to parlay the buzz into more money.

BTW ... Pratt hasn't just made $20K -- he's also made $4,000 from people watching his content on TikTok, though he says it's better to get the money directly from followers because then he's not reliant on the social media algorithm.

Play video content TMZ.com

Pratt got emotional during an interview with us last week when he realized that his family is starting from zero ... and, he says that while many have said he can start over because he's rich, he's trying to explain that everything he and Heidi had was tied up in the house.

Play video content TikTok / @heidimontag

Heidi's also talked about dealing with the fire ... getting emotional after losing the house -- but ultimately saying she was grateful simply to be alive.

Pratt ended his interview with Variety by saying he's so appreciative for all the support they've received ... and, he hopes to help other when he and Heidi ultimately recover.