Kevin O'Leary Says Trump & Musk Need to Kiss and Make Up for America's Sake

Kevin O’Leary's weighing in on the Trump vs. Elon feud -- and he’s not holding back. Mr. Wonderful’s dropping truth bombs, no filter, no fluff.

TMZ caught Kevin mid-shade -- literally -- tossing on his sunglasses before diving into the Trump vs. Elon tiff -- explaining how the richest man on Earth and the most powerful one need to kiss, make up, and get over it ... 'cause like it or not, America needs 'em both.

Kevin dubs Elon the king of A.I., robotics, and all things space -- exactly the kind of genius Trump needs if he wants to keep the U.S. ahead of China. So this whole feud? Childish.

Kevin doesn’t dodge the Jeffrey Epstein drama either -- he says Elon took it way too far, dragging Trump’s name into that mess and straight-up owes him an apology.

Bottom line -- Kev says these two titans need to suck it up and squash the beef for the sake of America. And yeah, you gotta see the clip... shades and all.