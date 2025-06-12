Kevin O'Leary Says L.A. Protests Destroying Small Businesses Are Un-American

Play video content TMZ.com

Kevin O'Leary says violence spilling over from the L.A. protests against Trump's ICE raids needs to stop -- not because of the politics, but because the destruction is crushing small businesses ... which he calls the real un-American crime.

TMZ caught up with the "Shark Tank" star Wednesday ... and he didn’t hold back -- saying smashed windows and car fires aren't legitimate protest -- but they are killing businesses. With thousands of small shops nearby, he says it’s hard-working families who end up paying the price.

You gotta catch the clip ... 'cause Kevin breaks it all down -- saying it’s totally unfair for folks just trying to earn a living to get caught in the chaos.

As you know, L.A. has seen nearly a week of protests -- some violent -- after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers have rounded up undocumented immigrants in the region ... prompting President Trump to activate 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to help keep the peace in the city.

Kevin's all for free speech -- affirming it's one of the best parts of the country and the Constitution -- but he draws the line at torching someone’s livelihood.