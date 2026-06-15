Anna Kepner's Stepbrother in Custody After Judge Revokes Pretrial Release

Timothy Hudson, the 16-year-old accused of killing his stepsister, Anna Kepner, aboard a Carnival cruise ship, surrendered to U.S. Marshals after Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres ordered him back into custody.

Hudson turned himself in Monday after Judge Torres revoked the teen's pretrial release, just days after prosecutors argued he should no longer remain free while awaiting trial.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge cited the government's evidence and ruled Hudson poses a danger to both himself and others. In the order, the judge wrote the prosecution's case alleging forcible rape is "beyond clear and convincing" and said the allegations suggest "a level of psychopathy and lack of remorse" that raises concerns Hudson could "snap at any time."

The judge also noted circumstances have changed since Hudson was initially released in February, when he was being prosecuted as a juvenile. He has since been indicted and arraigned as an adult on charges including murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

Federal prosecutors previously sought to keep Hudson detained following his arrest, but were unsuccessful under the Juvenile Detention Act, which generally favors releasing minors while their cases move through the court system.

Hudson is accused in the November 2025 death of his 18-year-old stepsister aboard Carnival Horizon. Court records show Kepner was last seen returning to the cabin she shared with Hudson and her younger half-brother.