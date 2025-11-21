Anna Kepner Died by Asphyxiation From Choke Hold on Carnival Cruise: Report

Anna Kepner -- the teen who tragically died on the Carnival Horizon earlier this month -- died from asphyxiation caused by a "bar hold" after someone’s arm was placed across her neck, according to a new report.

A source close to the investigation tells ABC News FBI agents found two bruises on the side of Anna’s neck after she was choked by an unidentified person ... The source also said preliminary information indicates there were no signs of sexual assault and no drugs or alcohol in the 18-year-old’s system.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.

Anna was reportedly found by a cabin steward on November 8 -- wrapped in a blanket and tucked under a bed -- during a Caribbean cruise she was on with her father, Christopher Kepner, her stepmom Shauntel Hudson, and Hudson’s kids.

Here’s where it gets even more unsettling -- a recent report claims Anna’s stepbrother allegedly had a weird infatuation with the teen cheerleader ... even climbing on top of her in bed once, according to Steven Westin, the father of Anna’s ex-boyfriend.

Westin told "Inside Edition" he learned all this from conversations with his 18-year-old son -- and says the teen shared multiple disturbing details about Anna’s stepbrother.