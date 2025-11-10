Passenger Who Died on Carnival Cruise Identified as 18-Year-Old From Florida

The passenger reported dead aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship Saturday has reportedly been identified by her family as 18-year-old Anna Kepner, from Titusville, Florida.

The family told ABC News they will remember Anna as a "happy, bubbly, straight-A student with a bright future ahead."

The FBI is investigating the mysterious death of the young woman, who was set to graduate from high school in May, according to ABC. The death was reported as the ship was returning to Miami, Florida from a trip through the Caribbean.

Details surrounding the cause of death have not been released.

Anna clearly enjoyed taking trips with her family, evidenced by TikToks and photos she's posted from previous cruises.

One was captioned, "I miss this day," while she danced with a relative.

Play video content TikTok/@fl.anna18

Family members reportedly told ABC News Anna was a gymnast from the age of 2, which led to her joining her high school's varsity cheerleading team. They added she was also deeply involved with her grandparents' 55+ community, with her grandmother affectionately calling her "Anna Banana." She intended to join the military, the family said.

She was 18.