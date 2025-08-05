Amy Bradley's Bro Says Family Has Gut Feeling She's Alive, Hope Keeps Them Going

Play video content TMZ.com

Amy Bradley's brother and parents have a gut feeling she's still kicking despite disappearing on a family cruise nearly three decades ago ... and it's that hope that keeps them pushing forward.

Amy's brother, Brad, joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and we asked him about all the new tips and leads the family is pursuing after her story started getting renewed attention with a recent Netflix documentary ... and whether he ever questions why the family hasn't heard from her after all these years.

If you've seen "Amy Bradley Is Missing" then you already know ... she disappeared in March 1998 on a cruise to the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Her family last saw her on the balcony outside her room, but there's been tons of other sightings over the years ... and tips are flooding in from all over the world.

Brad says he and his parents have always felt deep down she is still alive ... and he tries not to allow himself to think of an alternative. He's lived with this for 27 years -- more than half his life -- so it's become part of his life, and there's no need to compartmentalize.

Sounds like a heavy burden ... but Brad tells us why the family's been able to march on.