Kim Kardashian Courted to Help Find Amy Bradley After Netflix Documentary

Kim Kardashian's being asked to use her fame and influence to help locate Amy Bradley ... with Amy's brother making a plea for help.

Brad Bradley tells TMZ ... after Kim posted on her social media about the new Netflix doc, "Amy Bradley Is Missing," he reached out to her and asked for help and resources to track down his sister.

Kim told her fans the doc was "mind blowing" and a "must see" ... and her post also said, "We must find Amy! This is so crazy @netflix."

Brad fired off a TikTok direct message to Kim, asking for her help raising awareness ... and possibly raising the issue with President Trump.

We obtained the message Brad sent to Kim ... and in it, he talks about getting Kim, Trump and Rihanna involved too.

Amy disappeared from a Caribbean cruise with her parents way back in March 1998 as the ship was docking in Curacao.

Brad tells Kim the FBI agents in charge of Amy's case "dropped the ball from day one and have been sitting on their hands for years and years."

Kim's not a bad person to reach out to ... we've all seen what she's been able to do about freeing inmates ... and there's no doubt she's got influence all over the world.

Brad's told us the family has a gut feeling Amy is still alive ... and they've been getting flooded with new tips since the doc aired.