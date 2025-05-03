Elizabeth Smart's Kidnapper Wanda Barzee Smiles for Sex Offender Registry Mug Shot

Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper Wanda Barzee may or may not be smiling after her arrest on Thursday ... but one thing’s for sure ... she was one happy camper posing for her mugshot for Utah’s Sex Offender Registry.

TMZ has obtained the photo of Barzee from the registry -- and the convicted criminal could not have looked more jovial. Check out her big fat grin, showing off her yellow-stained teeth.

She also flashes her wild eyes and messy white hair with moles on her face and neck. The registry lists, among other things, her height, weight and 11 aliases along with details about her federal conviction.

Per the registry, Barzee is barred from entering protected areas such as parks. But she ignored the rules, cops say ... 'cause she allegedly popped up at 2 parks in Salt Lake City.

Police were notified and took her into custody on Thursday, booking her into the county jail for violating Utah's registered sex offenders law.

As you know ... Barzee pled guilty to helping kidnap 14-year-old Smart in 2002. Smart told

police Wanda stood idly by as her other abductor, Brian David Mitchell, repeatedly raped her.