Ohio Teacher Who Pled Guilty to Sex With Student Won't Get Many Trick-or-Treaters

An Ohio teacher who was convicted of having sex with an underage student doesn't need to worry about stocking up on Halloween candy this year ... because parents in her neighborhood are being warned to keep their kids away.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Emily Nutley will be a Tier III sex offender on the Ohio Sex Offender Registry, which is the highest designation, and that means anyone living within 1,000 feet of her home will be notified about her sex offender status.

As a result, our sources tell us postcards will be sent out to neighbors informing them of who Nutley is and the sex crimes for which she was convicted ... namely, two counts of sexual battery after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati.

We're told the postcards serve as a precautionary measure so parents, for example, can tell their kids not to trick-or-treat at Nutley's home when Halloween rolls around.

Play video content Fox12 Cincinatti

Nutley's sex offender status also means she needs to check in with the authorities every 90 days for the rest of her life.

As we told you ... Nutley's also going through a divorce, with her husband filing to end their marriage only a few weeks after prosecutors indicted her for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.