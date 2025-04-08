Ohio Teacher Who Pled Guilty to Sex With Student Claims Husband Neglected Her

An Ohio teacher who was convicted of having sex with an underage student has accused her estranged husband of "extreme cruelty" amid their divorce, TMZ has learned.

Emily Nutley pled guilty Monday to two counts of sexual battery after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati ... and her plea comes in the middle of her messy divorce.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Emily's husband, Jonathan, filed for divorce in November 2024 ... only weeks after prosecutors indicted her for having a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

In her response to the divorce, Emily claimed her hubby was "guilty of gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty."

It almost looks like Emily could be blaming her behavior on a crappy marriage ... prosecutors claim she was a supervisor of a program dedicated to helping struggling students with their academics, only for her to take a kid assigned to the program and have an inappropriate sexual relationship with him.

Prosecutors claim her victim was only 17 years old when they started having sex in 2023 ... and she was accused of performing oral sex on him and banging him in her school office. Authorities also accuse her of sending him nude photos and sexually explicit messages and continuing to contact him when he tried to end things.