Alleged 'Scream' Gangbang Teacher Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Victims, New Bikini Pics

Brittany Fortinberry -- the Indiana teacher charged with sexually abusing children by allegedly asking them to gangbang her while wearing "Scream" masks -- has been ordered to stay the hell away from the alleged victims in her case.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Fortinberry's prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with one of the underage boys involved in the case and she can't go to his house, school or work. If she sees him in public, she has been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away.

Prosecutors say the court also issued an order prohibiting Brittany "from having any direct, or indirect, contact with our victims."

What's more, Fortinberry can't have any guns, weapons or ammunition in her possession.

Also in the docs, police say one of Fortinberry's alleged victims told cops she had a drawer full of sex toys ... including dildos of all shapes and sizes.

Police also say the student told them it looked like Brittany had a stripper pole in the middle of the bedroom where she would allegedly molest her victims.

Brittany's posed for a couple different mug shots since her arrest, but we obtained a bunch of salacious photos she posted on social media before her bust.

Cops say she would communicate with the students on Snapchat ... sending them nudes and other suggestive photos and sexual requests.

Brittany is still incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail.