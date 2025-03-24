Alleged 'Scream' Mask Gangbang Teacher Seen in New Mug Shot

Brittany Fortinberry -- the Indiana teacher charged with sexually abusing children by allegedly asking them to gangbang her while wearing "Scream" masks -- has a new mug shot.

The 31-year-old Eminence, Indiana ex-teacher is seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and showing more stress from the charges against her, compared to her first mug shot.

According to a Marion County Sheriff's spokesperson, Fortinberry's new mug shot comes after she was briefly transferred from Morgan County jail to Marion County for a legal matter, then sent back to Morgan County.

She spent less than 24 hours in Marion County, and it’s unclear what the legal issue was.

As we reported ... Brittany is facing charges including child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, and more -- after being accused of sexually abusing multiple junior high students at two different schools.

Cops say she'd ply the kids with alcohol and magic mushrooms before having sex with them, including one alleged instance where she orchestrated an orgy that had the boys wearing masks from the "Scream" movie franchise.