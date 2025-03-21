Husband of Teacher Accused of 'Gangbang' With Underage Students Files for Divorce

The husband of the Indiana teacher charged with sexually abusing children by allegedly asking them to gangbang her while wearing "Scream" masks is taking a stab at a new life ... because he filed for divorce.

Brittany Fortinberry is the 31-year-old former high school teacher who is facing a slew of child sex abuse charges ... and legal docs obtained by TMZ reveal her husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, filed for divorce back in February when a police investigation was just getting started.

As we reported ... Brittany is accused of sexually abusing multiple junior high students she met at two different schools. Cops say she would ply the kids with alcohol and magic mushrooms before having sex with them, including one alleged instance where she orchestrated an orgy that had the boys wearing masks from the "Scream" movie franchise.

In separate court docs, police say one of the boy's parents told cops Brittany's husband "knew about things" and threatened to "slaughter" one of the kids if he came forward.

Police say the parent also told cops Nic approached one of the boys and told him "that it needed to stop until he was of age" and "how disgusting it was."

The docs say police talked to the parent on Feb. 24 ... and Brittany's husband beelined it to court the following day and filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage.