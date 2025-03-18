Christine Quinn Says Estranged Husband Crawled Under Car to Block Her Exit

Christine Quinn claims her estranged husband Christian Dumontet would shimmy under her car to block her from leaving their home ... and she says it caused her to miss work on "Selling Sunset."

The reality TV star blasted her estranged hubby in a new interview with People, telling the outlet about the great lengths Christian would allegedly go to in order to mess with her.

Christine claimed, "There were times where my husband, literally, where I had to go to work and he would lay himself under my car. I would sit for an hour until I finally missed a meeting and gave up and would go back inside, or he would shut the gates down so I couldn't leave. It was bad."

What's more, Christine also claimed Christian locked her out of her bank accounts, credit cards and email by commandeering her phone number.

She claims he "hacked" her out of her entire life and "stripped" her life down to where she "literally had nothing" ... adding, "And it was dehumanizing."

TMZ broke the story ... Christian filed for divorce last April after weeks of volatility between them, which included his assault with a deadly weapon arrest and dueling requests for temporary restraining orders.

Looking back, Christine says everyone saw the drama, but there were deeper problems lurking below the surface.