Iman Shumpert Denies Leaking Information in Messy Teyana Taylor Divorce

Iman Shumpert is adamant he never leaked any sort of information to the public about his messy divorce with Teyana Taylor.

The former NBA star's attorney, Stephen C. Steele, said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Wednesday that Shumpert vehemently denies Taylor's allegations that he recently dropped nuggets about their split to media members in order to drum up interest in his new rap music.

"My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings in" the Taylor/Shumpert divorce case, Steele said. "Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media."

"Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter."

Taylor alleged in court documents on Tuesday the exact opposite ... accusing Shumpert of playing a role in new media reports that she said falsely characterized how their divorce ended.

Taylor was so peeved by it all, she actually requested the judge in their case throw Shumpert behind bars for 20 days -- as well as hit him with fines to teach him a lesson.

Steele, though, reiterated several times in his statement Shumpert has committed no wrongdoing.

"As agreed by the parties, and as ordered by the court, he has not, and he will not disclose any of the contents of the now-sealed file," Steele said, "nor will he reveal or discuss the substance or content of any orders or pleadings."

Steele added that Shumpert vows to "continue to comply with the court order sealing the details of this divorce."

"He has absolutely no interest in discussing any of these private and personal details with any media or any parties not directly involved with this case."