Iman Shumpert Insists Amber Rose Just A Friend Despite Beach Outing

Iman Shumpert is addressing the rumors surrounding his dating life head-on ... telling TMZ Sports that Amber Rose is nothing but a friend -- despite the two recently hitting the beach together.

The NBA champ and the TV personality/model caused quite a stir after they were spotted in Miami last month, smiling and loungin' with one another near the water.

Our sources said at the time it was a platonic meet-up ... and Shumpert and Rose were simply just friends.

However, fans still called BS -- so we asked Iman face-to-face when we caught up with him in New York City.

"We went to 'College Hill' [Celebrity Edition] together," Shumpert explained. "Any other time, y'all would've just let us eat, but I get it."

When we followed up and specified nothing "romantic" was going down ... Shumpert didn't budge.

"Nah, that's my peoples."

Even if he was dating Rose, he has the right to do so ... remember, the 34-year-old shooting guard split from Teyana Taylor last year -- makin' him an eligible bachelor.

But, it seems the NBA champ is focused on business, telling us his new seven-part series called "Taking One for the Team" is set to drop on October 16th.

"Binge watch the whole thing!"

We also asked about his fellow NBA baller Dwight Howard's appearance on "Dancing With The Stars" ... and he gives a bit of advice to the big man.