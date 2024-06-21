Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Close on Divorce Settlement, Deadline Given

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert appear to be on the cusp of settling their nasty divorce ... but they're up against a tight deadline, and the clock is ticking.

The judge overseeing Teyana and Iman's divorce is giving them until June 27 to submit their divorce settlement in writing ... this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Teyana and Iman were in court Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week, hashing out a bunch of issues they've been fighting about ... and now the judge wants them to put that all into writing and hammer out a judgment he can sign off on once and for all.

The judge wants a final judgment, parenting plan and child support addendum/worksheet by noon Thursday ... and if they don't file it, their case will be removed from her docket. It might sound kinda harsh -- but in reality ... this is just the judge telling them to put what we talked about on paper and get it in front of me to get this thing wrapped up and outta court.

Teyana and Iman will still be able to bring their divorce back to court if they miss next week's deadline ... but this seems to be a good sign their divorce is coming to an end, and soon.

TMZ broke the story ... Teyana secretly filed for divorce in January 2023, more than 8 months before they announced their separation.

There's been a bunch of drama along the way ... she's accused him of being under the influence when caring for their children, and claimed he cut off the utilities in their family home, allegedly leaving her and the kids without water ... among other things.

They've been fighting over money too ... she claims he withdrew nearly $4 million from shared accounts and left her holding the bag on $200k worth of home renovations.