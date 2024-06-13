Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Teyana Taylor's Income Almost Twice Iman Shumpert's, So He Claims in Divorce

Teyana Taylor Iman Claims She Makes Way More Than Him ... Wants Child Support Change

teyanna taylor and iman shumpert
Getty Composite

Teyana Taylor is earning nearly double what Iman Shumpert makes every month ... at least that's what he's telling the judge overseeing their divorce.

In new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Iman breaks down the estranged couple's finances ... and he says there's a big pay gap.

teyana taylor iman shumpert
Getty

According to Iman's accounting, Teyana's gross monthly income before taxes is $93,885 ... nearly double the $47,981 he says he brings home every month.

The alleged pay gap here is interesting ... remember, when Teyana quietly filed for divorce she claimed Iman was insecure and jealous of her fame, despite earning way more in NBA money than she could ever dream of making in music.

Teyana Taylor's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Teyana Taylor Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Iman earned over $48 million in NBA contracts during his career ... but he hasn't played pro ball since the 2021 season, when he played 2 games with the Brooklyn Nets.

Iman Shumpert -- On the Court
Launch Gallery
Iman On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Iman's bringing up their earnings as they hammer out child support -- they have 2 minor children, and he says he's comfortably shelling out $8,000 a month for them.

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

In the docs, Iman also says he'll pay health insurance for "major" medical expenses ... but he wants to split the cost of the kids' other health services.

SECRETS EXPOSED
TMZ Studios

Iman and Teyana have been fighting over money during their divorce ... she claims he left her holding the bag on $200K worth of home renovations he started 3 years ago, and alleges Iman's withdrawn nearly $4 million from several shared accounts.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later