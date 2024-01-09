Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Teyana Taylor Claims Iman Shumpert is Under The Influence When Caring For Kids

Teyana Taylor Iman's A Bad Dad ... He's High While Caring For Our Kids!!!

1/9/2024 10:46 AM PT
iman shumpert and teyana taylor
Getty Composite

Teyana Taylor says Iman Shumpert ignores the safety of their children when they're in his care ... accusing him of smoking weed and being under the influence when he's with them.

The singer takes some shots at the former NBA player's parenting skills in new legal docs from their nasty divorce ... and Teyana's not pulling any punches.

Iman Shumpert Teyana Taylor
Getty

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Teyana claims Iman consistently fails to properly care for their two kiddos ... accusing him of failing to feed them despite being in the family home.

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

What's more, Teyana says Iman smokes marijuana around the kids and is sometimes under the influence when caring for them.

WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON

In one instance, Teyana claims Iman put the kids in a rideshare in Chicago and had them dropped off at the United Center alone while he had a private driver take him to the arena.

Add it all up and Teyana claims Iman "consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children."

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

As we first told you, Iman's denied Teyana's claim that he made her feel endangered when she was with him ... and now she's saying he's putting their kids in danger.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later