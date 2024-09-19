Iman Shumpert, Amber Rose Go On Beach Date, Just Friends

NBA champ Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose stripped down to their swimsuits and enjoyed a day in the Miami heat ... but before ya get any ideas -- TMZ Sports is told it was nothing more than a platonic gathering.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and model/personality were spotted lounging on some beach chairs on Wednesday ... smoking what appeared to be some ciggys as they chopped it up near the water.

Rose rocked a black halterneck suit for the occasion ... and Shump sported some light-colored trunks.

While many would naturally speculate their being out together could mean they're a "thing," our sources say it was simply two buds chilling.

Shump and Rose were on BET's "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" back in 2022 ... and we're told they remained tight after the show finished.

The coupling would have made sense, though ... as Shump is seemingly single after his divorce from wife, Teyana Taylor.

As for Rose, the only man in her life at the moment is former president Donald Trump ... who she campaigned for at the Republican National Convention in July.