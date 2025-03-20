'Family Feud' Contestant Christopher Crisona Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

Christopher Crisona -- a contestant on "Family Feud" during Steve Harvey's very first season as host -- has been arrested and charged with child sexual abuse ... TMZ has learned.

Crisona and another man -- Father John Taggart -- have been arrested and charged with several felonies connected to alleged abuse at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Delaware Attorney General's Office says Crisona was a teacher at the school for a year and a half back in the mid-1990s before he was removed from his post following a student complaint. Taggart, now 80, is accused of abusing the same individual as the 57-year-old Crisona. The victim was in their 7th and 8th grade years at the school, according to the AG.

Crisona -- who the Delaware AG's Office states is currently working as an elementary school teacher in Florida -- has been charged with several crimes, including unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual intercourse, unlawful sexual penetration, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said ... "The State’s indictment alleges a pattern of gravely serious abuse against a juvenile by two adults in a position of trust. As prosecutors, and as parents, these kinds of cases keep us up at night -- but they also give us purpose.

"The victim in this case suffered profound trauma over a period of years and deserves justice. I’m grateful to the police, prosecutors, and social workers who have been critical to this investigation and who are committed to getting justice.”

Crisona appeared on "Family Feud" back in 2010 ... Steve's first season as show host. The Crisona family won -- and Christopher even participated in the "Fast Money" segment of the show, scoring 64 points. The Crisonas ultimately fell just short of the $20K cash prize by scoring 197 of the necessary 200 in the round.