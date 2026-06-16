Jelly Roll Not Letting Divorce From Bunnie XO Mess With Business

Singer Jelly Roll isn't letting his split from Bunnie XO mess with his money ... and he took the stage in Canada for his tour with Post Malone -- only a day after his divorce went public.

Jelly took the stage in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on Tuesday night.

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The tour was initially scheduled to start on May 13, but was pushed back because Post claimed he needed extra time to finish new music. Jelly and Post are scheduled to perform shows until October.

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As TMZ first reported, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie XO on May 18 in Tennessee. Bunnie has yet to respond.