Bunnie XO Jokes Jelly Roll 'Butchers' Nickelback, Creed Songs Amid Divorce

Bunnie XO was joking about Jelly Roll on social media just before TMZ first reported he filed for divorce.

Bunnie shared a video of herself singing along to Nickelback's "How You Remind Me" on Instagram, and one fan hopped into the comments and recalled seeing Jelly Roll perform the same song as a surprise guest at The Comedy Store, telling her they'd forever cherish their video of Jelly's performance.

That's when Bunnie chimed in with a playful jab at Jelly, replying in a since-deleted comment ... "he always butchers Nickelback & Creed."

The comment looked like harmless spousal banter at the time, but it now stands out given what was happening behind the scenes.

Play video content 2/27/26 Video: The Last Time We Saw Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Together BACKGRID

We broke the story ... Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to the petition, obtained by TMZ, he listed May 9, 2026, as the date of separation.

Jelly and Bunnie married in August 2016 and spent nearly a decade together before the relationship unraveled.