Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO …TMZ has learned.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife in May in Tennessee.

Play video content 2/27/26 Video: The Last Time We Saw Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Together BACKGRID

Sources tell TMZ ... the divorce was a mutual decision by the two and a private family matter.

Jelly Roll met Bunnie in 2015 before he hit it big ... but things didn't turn romantic until the following year.

The couple walked down the aisle in August 2016. Bunnie, who was previously a sex worker, decided to quit the industry in 2023 ... years after the marriage.

On top of the drama, one week before the wedding, Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman.

Play video content Video: Jelly Roll Opens Up About Infidelity, Says He Regrets Hurting Bunnie XO Human School Podcast