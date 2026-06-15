Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Splitsville

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
jelly roll Bunny XO getty comp
Getty Composite

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO …TMZ has learned. 

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife in May in Tennessee. 

061526_jelly_roll_bunnie_xo_last_time.01_00_17_12 2/27/26
THE LAST TIME WE SAW THEM
Video: The Last Time We Saw Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Together
BACKGRID

Sources tell TMZ ... the divorce was a mutual decision by the two and a private family matter.

Jelly Roll met Bunnie in 2015 before he hit it big ... but things didn't turn romantic until the following year. 

The couple walked down the aisle in August 2016. Bunnie, who was previously a sex worker, decided to quit the industry in 2023 ... years after the marriage. 

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

On top of the drama, one week before the wedding, Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman. 

Human School Podcast
"ONE OF MY WORST MOMENTS"
Video: Jelly Roll Opens Up About Infidelity, Says He Regrets Hurting Bunnie XO
Human School Podcast

The couple has had a rocky relationship ... Bunnie has been open about the ups and downs ... revealing they split multiple times in the past.

Related articles