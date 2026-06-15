Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie XO
Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Splitsville
Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO …TMZ has learned.
According to court records obtained by TMZ, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife in May in Tennessee.
Sources tell TMZ ... the divorce was a mutual decision by the two and a private family matter.
Jelly Roll met Bunnie in 2015 before he hit it big ... but things didn't turn romantic until the following year.
The couple walked down the aisle in August 2016. Bunnie, who was previously a sex worker, decided to quit the industry in 2023 ... years after the marriage.
On top of the drama, one week before the wedding, Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman.
The couple has had a rocky relationship ... Bunnie has been open about the ups and downs ... revealing they split multiple times in the past.