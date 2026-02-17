Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Says His Weight Loss Made His Penis Grow

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / SiriusXM

Bunnie Xo is a sucker for Jelly Roll's weight loss glow-up ... saying he didn't just drop hundreds of pounds, he also unlocked some very noticeable extra baggage -- below the belt!

Speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday, Bunnie gleefully confirmed the rumors ... when the gut goes down, the goods come out ... and Jelly’s packing more heat than ever!!!

If Bunnie didn't make it clear, she proudly announced Jelly's nearly 300-pound transformation has him fully rising to the occasion these days.

Bunnie added his sexy comeback is well deserved, and his hard work and the return of his confidence has been amazing to witness.