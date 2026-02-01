Jelly Roll Shows Off Major Weight Loss at Pre-Grammy Gala

Jelly Roll is still dropping pounds and making sure everyone notices ... hitting a pre-Grammy party looking noticeably slimmer and more confident than ever.

The singer stepped out Saturday night at a pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles alongside his wife, Bunnie XO, confidently posing on the red carpet and showing off a noticeably slimmer frame as he continues to shed more weight. He looked relaxed, happy, and proud ... the kind of confidence that only comes from putting in real work.

As we've reported, Jelly Roll revealed back in October 2025 he had dropped a jaw dropping 200 pounds, going from 540 lbs. to 357, and by the looks of it, he's still slimming down as he sticks with his healthier lifestyle.

His transformation hasn't happened overnight. Jelly committed to changing his habits in 2023, focusing on long-term wellness instead of quick fixes. By May 2024, he was already hitting major milestones, including completing a 5K.

Fans recently got another glimpse of Jelly when he landed in Sydney for his tour. He kept it simple in a black hoodie and pants, and his slimmer build was impossible to miss as he cruised through the airport looking energized and upbeat.