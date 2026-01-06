Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chrissy Teigen Head Up 'Star Search' Reboot

Talk about a blast from TV’s past ... "Star Search" is strutting back into the spotlight and has unveiled a celebrity-packed judging panel to officially usher in its shiny reboot.

Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen are officially locked in as judges -- with the reboot premiering January 20 on Netflix, which will shake things up with real-time viewer voting that lets fans help decide which contestants move forward.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill talent show either -- during its original run from '83 to '95, "Star Search" helped launch the careers of Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Adam Sandler and many more.

Netflix is leaning all the way in with the reboot, promising in the logline the talent is bigger than ever ... and the stakes have never been higher.