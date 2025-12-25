Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis Marvel at Jelly Roll's Dramatic Weight Loss

Jelly Roll Was 'On His Way Out' ...

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Jelly Roll's body transformation has Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis amazed ... and they think his 200-pound weight loss is going to keep him alive decades longer.

Shane was a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" when they started talking about health ... and Joe brought up Jelly Roll, saying the rapper "was on his way out" before shedding pounds.

Joe says it's important for him to not let weight get out of control ... but he says Jelly Roll was able to add decades to his life by finally slimming down.

Shane says a friend of his, comedian Sam Tallent, also dropped a ton of weight to turn his life around ... and then he cracks some Ozempic jokes.

Play video content Joe Rogan Experience

Jelly used to tip the scales at over 500 pounds, and he was on Joe's podcast recently and recalled how his obesity made having sex like a game of Twister.