Jelly Roll Shaves His Beard for First Time in Decade

Jelly Roll is going with a new look ... because he just shaved off his beard ... and it's the first time he's done away with the facial hair in a decade.

The rapper just showed off his new look in a new video he uploaded to YouTube ... and he also got rid of his mustache and goatee.

Jelly Roll leaned in hard on the big reveal, filming himself shaving in the mirror and blurring his face until it was all gone. He then came into his kitchen and showed his daughter Bailee Ann what he'd done ... and her reaction is priceless.

As Jelly Roll explains, he hasn't been without a beard in 10 years ... and frankly, he looks completely different. His neck beard is gone, too.