Jelly Roll Deeply Regrets Cheating on Wife Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll says stepping out on his wife was one of the worst mistakes of his life ... and, while he wishes he could take it back, he says he's proud of the person he's become in the years since.

The singer-songwriter got real about his mistake during Tuesday's episode of the "Human School" podcast ... calling the affair a really horrible moment for him because he realized he simply couldn't seem to get life right.

As JR explains it, he knew he was head over heels for Bunnie XO ... so, cheating on her really hit him hard -- acting as a sort of wakeup call for the star.

Jelly Roll explains he had the affair because it seemed normal ... at the time, everyone he was hanging around was cheating on their wives. He likens it to part of the motivation when he was abusing substances -- he basically did it because everyone around him made it look mundane.

Ultimately, Jelly Roll says he's worked hard to repair all the damage he did to his relationship with Bunnie ... and -- while he's not going to pretend it was good that he cheated -- he says he's he and Bunnie have become much better people in the aftermath.

While Jelly Roll didn't get into specifics of the affair, Bunnie XO previously touched on it in a TikTok video when she revealed the two broke up briefly back in 2018. The two married in 2016 and renewed their vows last year.

