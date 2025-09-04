Jelly Roll Says New Favorite Podcast Is 'TMZ's Inside the Ring'

Jelly Roll is giving his stamp of approval on the newest wrestling podcast in the game -- "TMZ's Inside The Ring!!"

The superstar musician just said as much in the comment section of the pod's official Instagram page ... prompting fans -- and the folks in our office -- to take notice.

Jelly Roll is no stranger to wrestling -- he was recently front row at WWE's latest "Clash In Paris" event this past Sunday alongside Post Malone ... and the two were spotted jamming out to John Cena's entrance and enjoying the show.

Jelly Roll has also displayed his talents between the ropes himself -- he competed at WWE's "SummerSlam" event last month, teaming up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Although Jelly Roll didn't get the win, he proved to everyone he had the guts to compete ... and the fans loved it, just like they did when JR choke-slammed Austin Theory a year prior at the annual summer extravaganza.