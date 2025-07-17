Jelly Roll Chokeslams Logan Paul Through Desk on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Logan Paul found out the hard way not to call Jelly Roll a "greasy, redneck prison rat" ... 'cause the WWE Superstar ended up chokeslammed through a freakin' desk as a result -- right on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The 40-year-old singer was tapped to guest host the late-night show during Kimmel's yearly summer vacation ... and it was only right to interview his upcoming tag team partner, Randy Orton, ahead of "SummerSlam" in New Jersey next month -- where the two will face off against Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Jelly Roll chokeslams Logan Paul through a table on Jimmy Kimmel live after Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton started brawling.



McIntyre apparently couldn't wait until the showdown at MetLife Stadium, 'cause he actually ended up crashing the Q&A ... and after directing some trash talk toward JR, Orton and the Scottish Warrior got into a scrap that wound up backstage.

In a scramble, JR elected to cut to a commercial break ... but Paul had other plans ... and strolled onto the set and unloaded his own insults Roll's way.

The musician wasn't about to take the disrespect sitting down ... so he pulled off his best Undertaker-style chokeslam on the 30-year-old -- and destroyed the host's desk in the process!!

If it's a sign of what's to come between the two sides, wrestling fans are in for a treat when the bell rings next weekend.

Even though wrestling isn't his day job ... Jelly Roll is taking his training seriously.

He revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" he's been working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando "for about four weeks" ... and he's actually relocated down there for the time being.

"I'm there for the moment they wake up till it closes almost," he said. "I'm obsessed."

If he needs any inspiration on celebrities stepping inside the ring, he can ask Bad Bunny for advice, 'cause he tore the house down when he defeated Damian Priest back in 2023.