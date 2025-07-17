Damien Priest Says Bad Bunny Has Open Invite for WWE Return Whenever He Wants

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's been over two years since Bad Bunny stepped foot in a WWE ring ... but even the guy he whooped on in a match can't wait for his return -- with Damien Priest telling TMZ Sports he's got an open invite to come back anytime!!

We caught up with Priest out in NYC ... where we asked him when he hoped to see the singer put down the mic and lace up the wrestling boots again.

"Whenever he's ready," Priest said. "That's up to him, as far as like when he's ready physically and mentally. Easy for me to say next week, but he has to be actually ready."

"And I know the way he is, he'd want to do it properly and train properly."

The former WWE Champion knows firsthand the work the Puerto Rican star put in to make his debut ... as he had a hand in training him.

So when he does decide to come back, Priest said he's "always down to help him out whenever he's ready."

But until then ... Bunny is focusing on his residency in Puerto Rico, which kicked off last Friday.

Priest plans to hit up the event this weekend, telling us he's looking forward to a good time.

We also asked him about the injury Seth Rollins suffered during his match with LA Knight last week ... and while they haven't talked yet, he's confident Rollins will be back.