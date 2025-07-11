Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico Residency Set to Massively Boost Island Economy

Bad Bunny’s latest move is a total game-changer for Puerto Rico ... as he kicks off his tour, it’s not just the beats that’ll be booming -- the island’s economy is about to get a major glow-up!

Sources connected directly to Bad Bunny tell TMZ his "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" tour is about to make history with a major economic takeover -- with 30 shows at Puerto Rico’s Coliseo arena over 3 months, it’s on track to pull in a massive $335 million and create a whopping 8,000 jobs.

We’re told Bad Bunny’s tour is gonna do way more for Puerto Rico than stops in Stockholm, Sweden would do in Europe, for example ... to put it in perspective, the impact could rival -- maybe even outdo -- Taylor Swift’s "Eras" tour in the U.S.

Let’s break it down: Swift’s tour grossed an estimated $2.2B, with fans collectively spending around $5 billion in the U.S. -- and that’s just direct spending. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico run alone is on track to rake in $335M from one location. One stop. That’s not just big ... that’s a Bunny-level blockbuster!

The signs were all there -- just peep the first nine shows. Tickets were meant for locals, and people lined up for hours to snag one -- and the entire residency sold out in just 4 hours.

Play video content TMZ.com

Starting tonight, BB will have a concert every weekend on the island, through September 14. After the residency, the "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" world tour kicks off in November -- more than 50 shows on 4 continents -- but zero stops in the continental U.S. He says it's unnecessary -- American fans have had more than enough Bunny over the past six years. Cold, but fair.