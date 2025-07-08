Bad Bunny Seems to Shade Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner in Music-Vibe Photo

Bad Bunny’s out here low-key airing out his dating icks -- and it looks like it's a subtle dig at his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The Puerto Rican rapper dropped an IG photo dump Monday, and fans zeroed-in on one low-key-spicy snap -- a hat that reads, "Stop dating people who don’t get your music."

He's not naming names ... but LBR, that hat feels like a jab at Kendall not exactly vibing with him on the deeper stuff -- like his music -- which is the heartbeat of BB's whole world.

As you know, the pair first got together in 2023 but hit the brakes by year's end. Then came May '24, when sparks seemed to fly again -- with Kendall and Bad Bunny getting cozy at a Met Gala after-party.

But the flame didn't last long -- and their last known run-in was during New York Fashion Week in February '25.