Bad Bunny, John Daly Star In 'Happy Gilmore 2' Trailer, No Travis Kelce This Time
Bad Bunny, John Daly All Over 'Gilmore 2' Trailer ... But No Travis Kelce
The new visuals for the highly anticipated "Happy Gilmore 2" just dropped ... and while golf legend John Daly and music superstar Bad Bunny are featured in the trailer -- Travis Kelce didn't make the cut.
Adam Sandler shared the minute-long teaser for the Netflix project dropping this July ... and it's chock full of familiar faces, including current golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.
Hope you all have fun and thanks for all the great times. pic.twitter.com/uTfPdouoIR— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 18, 2025 @AdamSandler
Shooter McGavin himself -- Christopher McDonald -- also makes an appearance ... but any Swifties hoping for another glimpse of Taylor's man putting his acting chops on display were left unfulfilled.
As we previously reported, Kelce had the first speaking line in the trailer released ahead of Christmas Day ... with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end welcoming Sandler's Happy back into the fold after years away from the sport.
Perhaps that's all Kelce's role entails ... which would explain why he wasn't included in the latest rollout.
Regardless, there are still plenty of big names involved in the project ... so once July 25 rolls around, fans of the original will certainly be busy keeping track of all the cameos while getting the second installment of the '90s classic.