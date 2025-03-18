Bad Bunny, John Daly Star In 'Happy Gilmore 2' Trailer, No Travis Kelce This Time

The new visuals for the highly anticipated "Happy Gilmore 2" just dropped ... and while golf legend John Daly and music superstar Bad Bunny are featured in the trailer -- Travis Kelce didn't make the cut.

Adam Sandler shared the minute-long teaser for the Netflix project dropping this July ... and it's chock full of familiar faces, including current golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.

Hope you all have fun and thanks for all the great times. pic.twitter.com/uTfPdouoIR — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 18, 2025 @AdamSandler

Shooter McGavin himself -- Christopher McDonald -- also makes an appearance ... but any Swifties hoping for another glimpse of Taylor's man putting his acting chops on display were left unfulfilled.

As we previously reported, Kelce had the first speaking line in the trailer released ahead of Christmas Day ... with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end welcoming Sandler's Happy back into the fold after years away from the sport.

Play video content Netflix

Perhaps that's all Kelce's role entails ... which would explain why he wasn't included in the latest rollout.