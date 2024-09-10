Bad Bunny Joins Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel

Bad Bunny is teeing up a big role -- he's signed on to star in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore" movie sequel.

The rapper will swing into action in the Kyle Newacheck-directed movie -- a follow-up to the 1996 classic about a wannabe professional hockey player begrudgingly becoming a golf sensation.

Bunny’s joining a star-studded lineup ... with Sandler back in action, Julie Bowen returning as Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald reprising his role as the villainous Shooter McGavin from the OG movie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Looks like production's already in full swing ... with Sandler dropping an IG pic Monday of a hockey jersey with the caption, "It ain't over. The way I see it… we've only just begun."

Plot details of the sequel are still hush-hush, and Bad Bunny's role is under wraps too. BB's acting career is on the upswing -- having starred alongside Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train," and landing other roles -- so he’s definitely hitting the fairway in Hollywood!