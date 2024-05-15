Adam Sandler Making 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel, Netflix Confirms

After years of prayers, wishes and speculation, it's really happening -- Adam Sandler is slated to star in a sequel to his classic comedy, "Happy Gilmore" ... with Netflix confirming the project is, indeed, in the works.

The streaming giant made the huge announcement on Wednesday ... saying the leading man will be back for the second round of the 1996 golf flick ... which was also co-written by the Sand-man himself.

"Happy Gilmore is back!," Netflix said on X earlier Wednesday. "Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix."

The rumblings have been going around for a while now ... with Sandler revealing on "The Dan Patrick Show" a month ago he had been working on continuing Happy's story -- and telling the legendary sportscaster there was a role in the movie for him.

Before that, Shooter McGavin himself -- Christopher McDonald -- apparently spilled beans he had no business spilling ... saying in an interview he spoke with Sandler about a sequel being in the works back in March.

Now we know it's forreal ... and it's great news for all the fans of the original.

The original also featured Carl Weathers, Bob Barker and Joe Flaherty ... who have all since passed away in recent years. Sandler said those legends will be honored in some way in the new flick.