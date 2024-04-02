Joe Flaherty, 'Freaks and Geeks' & 'Happy Gilmore' Star, Dead at 82

Joe Flaherty -- famous from "Happy Gilmore" and "Freaks and Greeks" -- has died ... so says his own flesh and blood.

The actor's daughter, Gudrun, dropped the sad news, saying her father passed away Monday after a brief illness. She didn't disclose what ailment he was battling, or where exactly he died ... no further details were shared.

JF's famous friends had recently rallied to raise money to provide round-the-clock care for the comedic legend ... with his daughter serving as his sole caregiver at the time.

Now Gudrun is paying tribute to her late father, describing him as an extraordinary man with a passion for Hollywood classics -- many of which they enjoyed in his final months.

She says ... "His absence has left a void in my life that feels insurmountable at the moment. As I try to navigate through this grieving process, I take solace in the memories we shared and the incredible impact he had on those around him. His spirit, humor and love will be a part of me forever."

He also appeared in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore," in which he played a small, albeit memorable, role as a golf heckler ... who was constantly messing up Happy's game.

Joe is survived by his 2 children, his aforementioned daughter, and a son, Gabriel. He was 82.