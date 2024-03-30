'Gen V' Star Chance Perdomo Dead at 27 ... After Motorcycle Accident

Chance Perdomo -- famous from Amazon's "Gen V" and the Netflix 'Sabrina' show -- has died suddenly in a motorcycle accident.

According to The Wrap, citing the actor's reps, Chance died in a wreck that no one else was harmed in -- they don't provide any other details, including where this happened, when, or under what exact circumstances.

Nonetheless, his team says ... "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Producers for his latest show, "Gen V," also issued a statement, saying ... "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

Chance is perhaps best known for his work on "The Boys" spinoff, in which he played Andre Anderson ... who had magnetic powers. Of course, he's also known for playing Ambrose Spellman opposite Kiernan Shipka in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

He's also notable for playing a recurring character in the 'After We Fell' movie series -- based on the popular books. Other credits of his include, 'The Cipher,' 'Moominvalley,' 'Killed by My Debt,' 'Midsomer Murders,' 'Hetty Feather' and other projects.

Chance was 27.