Bad Bunny Films Scene With Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Bad Bunny's giving golf tips to Happy Gilmore ... because the rapper is filming scenes with Adam Sandler for the upcoming sequel -- and it looks like he's a caddy.
Check out these behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Adam's "Happy Gilmore 2" ... Bad Bunny's in full costume and makeup, dressed up like a caddy on the golf course with Happy.
Bad Bunny on the behind-the-scenes set of “Happy Gilmore 2” alongside Adam Sandler. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/XSA6UUaFhe— Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) December 2, 2024 @AccessBadBunny
Adam's rocking the trademark 'HG' fit ... a Boston Bruins hockey jersey, baggy pants and some Timberland boots.
Bad Bunny's got a mini afro and a goatee, with a white long-sleeve button-down shirt and a black bowtie underneath a red caddy bib for what appears to be the movie's Tour Championship golf event.
In one photo, Bad Bunny and Adam are standing next to each other under a bunch of trees ... seemingly after a bad golf shot off into the woods ... in a possible callback to one of the scenes from the OG "Happy Gilmore."
Looks like Bad Bunny and Adam had some good chemistry together, at least off camera ... snapping a selfie together during their time on set.
Fore!!!