'Happy Gilmore' Alligator Open To Role In Sequel

If there's a scene in the new "Happy Gilmore" script that requires a gator to snap at a golfer's arm ... the handler for the reptile that played the part in the OG flick tells TMZ Sports it's down to reprise the role.

The alligator -- nicknamed "Morris" -- has been enjoying the sweet life at the Colorado Gators Reptile Park in Mosca ever since it gained fame for stealing Adam Sandler's golf ball in the 1996 "Happy Gilmore" movie ... but its owner, Jay Young, says it's willing to come out of retirement for the highly anticipated sequel.

Young, though, says Sandler and Co. would have to jump through some hoops to make it all work out ... as the 70ish-year-old, 500-pound beast simply can't be transported these days.

But, if Sandler's willing to come to the Centennial State with cameras in tow ... Young tells us Morris will be ready for his close-up.

So far, Young says Sandler's team hasn't reached out ... but given the role Morris played in the first iteration of "HG" -- it seems it'd be a good idea.

You'll recall, the gator filmed some of the most memorable scenes in the sports classic -- namely the one where Gilmore wrestled with it after realizing it was the culprit that took Chubbs' hand. Morris also appeared in “Dr. Dolittle 2,” “Interview with the Vampire,” and other films before retiring. He has lived at the park since 2006.

They might have to get creative to use Morris -- as, after all, his ending in the first movie didn't go well for him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.