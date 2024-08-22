Adam Sandler Stretches, Plays Basketball in New York City

Never Too Old To Hoop ...

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam Sandler's proving he's still got the moves on the court -- 'cause he showed off his basketball skills in NYC Thursday -- weeks shy of his 58th bday.

The actor-comedian hit a court in New York to play a quick game of pick-up with some other guys hanging around the area ... most of whom look a great deal younger than the Sandman.

Sandler's not risking muscle injury though ... spending some time stretching before he got out on the floor and showed the kids who's boss.

Check out the clip ... Sandler's wearing basketball shorts and a Hawaiian shirt -- grabbing a board and making smart passes to his teammate in the half-court matchup.

Adam's basketball skills aren't a surprise ... photogs have caught him out multiple times playing ball, and he even posed with a bride and groom on their wedding day after a game -- the guy's a regular down at the parks.

Sandler's gotta stay in shape too ... 'cause he recently revealed Travis Kelce's got a cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2" -- and, he's gotta stay fit if he's sharing the screen with the ripped Kelce bro.