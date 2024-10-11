Adam Sandler Takes Golf Swings on 'Happy Gilmore 2' Movie Set

Adam Sandler is getting back into character as "Happy Gilmore" and working on his golf game ... taking swings at a driving range on the set of the much-anticipated sequel.

The Sandman was spotted filming scenes for "Happy Gilmore 2" with a golf club in hand ... hacking away with an iron at a golf course.

No drivers this time ... seems Happy is working on his short game, which, let's face it, has never really been Gilmore's strong suit.

Adam was joined by his stand-in at one point during the shoot ... and they shared a few laughs between takes.

It's pretty cool to see Adam getting back in the swing of things as Happy Gilmore for the upcoming Kyle Newacheck-directed movie -- a follow-up to the 1996 classic about a wannabe professional hockey player begrudgingly becoming a pro golf sensation.

There's no official release date yet, but we do know the star-studded cast includes Bad Bunny, Julie Bowen returning as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald reprising his role as Shooter McGavin.