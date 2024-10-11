Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Adam Sandler Takes Golf Swings on 'Happy Gilmore 2' Movie Set

Adam Sandler 'Happy Gilmore 2' In Full Swing ... I'm Taking Hacks On Set!!!

Adam Sandler Takes A Swing On 'Happy Gilmore 2' Set
Launch Gallery
'Just Tap It In' Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Adam Sandler is getting back into character as "Happy Gilmore" and working on his golf game ... taking swings at a driving range on the set of the much-anticipated sequel.

The Sandman was spotted filming scenes for "Happy Gilmore 2" with a golf club in hand ... hacking away with an iron at a golf course.

1011-Adam-Sandler-Swing-2-SUB
Backgrid

No drivers this time ... seems Happy is working on his short game, which, let's face it, has never really been Gilmore's strong suit.

Adam was joined by his stand-in at one point during the shoot ... and they shared a few laughs between takes.

1011-Adam-Standler-Stunt-Double-SUB-2
Backgrid

It's pretty cool to see Adam getting back in the swing of things as Happy Gilmore for the upcoming Kyle Newacheck-directed movie -- a follow-up to the 1996 classic about a wannabe professional hockey player begrudgingly becoming a pro golf sensation.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There's no official release date yet, but we do know the star-studded cast includes Bad Bunny, Julie Bowen returning as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald reprising his role as Shooter McGavin.

Check out the gallery ... it's all in the hips!!!

related articles